CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anticipation of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president as well as the uncertainty regarding the potential trade and tariff policies weighed on global market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday also swayed world market sentiment.Markets are in the meanwhile waiting for the ISM Services PMI update and the JOLTs Job Openings report from the U.S. due on Tuesday morning.Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note amidst inflation and unemployment coming in line with expectations. Positive sentiment was reflected in the Asian benchmarks as well.The Dollar Index declined mildly. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied on growing supply concerns. Gold climbed amidst the Dollar's decline. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,748.50, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,978.50, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 20,283.64, up 0.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,232.38, down 0.21% France's CAC 40 at 7,495.75, up 0.67% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,013.55, up 0.54% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,077.00, up 2.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,285.10, up 0.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,229.64, up 0.71% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,447.58, down 1.22%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0410, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2540, up 0.18% USD/JPY at 157.82, up 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6279, up 0.58% USD/CAD at 1.4312, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 108.05, down 0.19%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.640%, up 0.52% Germany at 2.4605%, up 0.47% France at 3.281%, up 0.55% U.K. at 4.7040%, up 1.95% Japan at 1.122%, down 0.71%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $76.94, up 0.84%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.03, up 0.64%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,658.71, up 0.43%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $101,380.49, up 2.48% Ethereum at $3,654.03, up 0.36% XRP at $2.45, up 2.83% BNB at $727.80, up 1.34% Solana at $214.87, down 0.12%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX