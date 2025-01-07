WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Defense has announced the transfer of 11 Yemeni detainees from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the Government of Oman.Through different processes, each of the Yemeni detainees underwent a thorough, inter-agency review by career professionals who unanimously determined that all of them are eligible for transfer consistent with the national security interests of the United States.On September 15, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin notified Congress of his plan to repatriate these Yemeni detainees to the Government of Oman and, in consultation with U.S. partners in Oman, the Defense Department completed the requirements for transfer.The Periodic Review Board decided by consensus that continued law of war detention was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States and that any national security risk from these Yemeni detainees could be adequately mitigated.The United States is focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population at its naval base off Cuba and ultimately closing it.Currently, 15 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. Out of them, three are eligible for transfer, three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board, seven are involved in the military commissions process, and two detainees have been convicted and sentenced by military commissions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX