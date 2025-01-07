CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Secures Breakthrough Walmart Marketplace Approval for Mushroom Supplement, Setting the Stage for Unprecedented Growth

Walmart Marketplace saw a 60% year-over-year growth in gross merchandise volume, with third-party sellers accounting for over 50% of online sales, contributing to Walmart's e-commerce revenue surpassing $100 billion in 2024. This makes it a powerful platform for rapid brand growth and a game-changing opportunity for CBDL's breakthrough product line.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leader in wellness innovation, is thrilled to announce that its Mushroom Madness Rise Gummies, featuring a powerful Lion's Mane mushroom blend, have officially been approved for sale and are now available on Walmart Marketplace. This monumental approval opens the door for CBDL to tap into Walmart's expansive e-commerce ecosystem, providing a pathway to substantial revenue growth while strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding functional mushroom market.

Expanding Market Potential

The global functional mushroom market continues to surge, projected to reach $42.4 billion by 2028, with Lion's Mane products leading the charge due to their cognitive health benefits. CBDL's Mushroom Madness Rise Gummies, formulated for focus, clarity, and enhanced mental performance, are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for natural wellness solutions.

Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBDL, commented on this milestone:

"This approval is more than just an entry into Walmart-it's a strategic step toward scaling our operations and driving significant shareholder value. We're not only gaining access to millions of health-conscious consumers but also leveraging Walmart's trusted platform to amplify our brand's reach and credibility."

The Walmart Marketplace Advantage

Walmart Marketplace, recognized as one of the fastest-growing online retail platforms, boasts over 100 million monthly visitors. With third-party sellers generating substantial portions of Walmart's e-commerce revenue, the platform offers unmatched scalability and visibility for emerging brands. CBDL's entry onto Walmart Marketplace provides logistical efficiencies, enhanced consumer trust, and a direct line to an enormous, ever-expanding customer base.

Industry reports indicate that third-party sellers often experience double-digit sales growth within months of launching on Walmart Marketplace. This offers CBDL an unprecedented opportunity to scale its revenues rapidly, further bolstered by Walmart's robust digital marketing support and fulfillment network.

Revenue Impact and Growth Strategy

CBD Life Sciences has already achieved impressive financial growth, recording a 1405.46% increase in revenue since February 2024. The company expects Walmart Marketplace to significantly enhance its revenue stream, given the rapid consumer adoption of functional mushroom products and CBD-infused supplements.

The Mushroom Madness Rise Gummies are a strategic addition to CBDL's product lineup, aligning with the company's commitment to offering scientifically formulated, high-efficacy wellness products. These gummies not only serve a growing wellness market but also position CBDL to capture a significant share of the $20 billion U.S. supplement industry.

As part of its long-term strategy, CBDL plans to launch additional top-selling products on Walmart Marketplace, including its highly anticipated nano-CBD supplements and mushroom-enhanced nutritional powders.

Commitment to Shareholders

CBDL remains steadfast in its mission to drive long-term shareholder value by continuously expanding into high-growth markets. The Walmart Marketplace approval is expected to further strengthen investor confidence, positioning the company as a market leader in innovative health solutions. With an expanding portfolio of products and a growing number of retail partnerships, CBDL is on track to deliver sustained financial growth and operational excellence.

Customers can purchase the product directly by visiting this link: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Rise-Mushrooms-Lion-s-Mane-Blend/14843512001?classType=REGULAR&from=/search

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a pioneering health and wellness company specializing in high-quality CBD products and functional supplements. With a focus on innovation, the company leverages advanced technology and scientific research to develop effective solutions that promote overall well-being. CBDL's diverse product range includes nano-enhanced CBD creamers, pain relief creams, and functional mushroom blends.

For more information about CBD Life Sciences, Inc. and its product offerings, visit www.thecbdvault.com

