LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has commenced a consultation on phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.As per the policy of the new Labor government supporting clean energy mission and economic growth mission, no new petrol or diesel cars will be sold in the U.K. after 2030. All new cars and vans will need to be 100 percent zero emission vehicles by 2035.The consultation is an opportunity to consider stakeholders' preferences on technology choices and the types of vehicles permitted between 2030 and 2035 alongside Zero Emission Vehicles, or ZEVs. It commits to maintaining the trajectories in the ZEV mandate while considering how the current arrangements and flexibilities are working and what steps can be taken to support domestic manufacturing and cement the UK's position as one of the major European markets for ZEVs.In order to support the transition to clean energy, Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander also announced a broad package of measures that will make charging infrastructure quicker and easier to install, supporting £6 billion or $7.52 billion of private investment out to 2030. This includes simplifying planning rules, publishing review to speed up grid connections, and continuing to provide resource funding for local councils in the country.These new policies build on more than £2.3 billion or $2.50 billion of government support to UK manufacturers and consumers to transition to zero emission vehicles.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX