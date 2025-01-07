WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCL Corporation, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), announced that it is proposing to sell $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 in a private offering.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 and $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and to pay any related transaction premiums, fees and expenses.
