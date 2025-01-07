PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's foreign trade surplus decreased in November from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.The trade surplus decreased to CZK 23.6 billion in November from CZK 27.8 billion in the same month a year ago. In October, the trade surplus was of CZK 13.0 billion.Exports logged an annual growth of 4.4 percent in November, faster than the 3.2 percent gain a month ago. The yearly growth in imports also accelerated to 5.8 percent from 3.6 percent.On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.5 percent, while imports slid by 0.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX