WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GM Defense said it is providing next generation Suburban Shield armored vehicles to the Qatar Armed Forces and Special Forces Command for protected diplomatic security and VIP transport.Bradley Watters, vice president of international business development for GM Defense, said: 'With the Suburban Shield, GM Defense delivers a one-of-a-kind solution that outperforms previous generation vehicles. We're proud to offer this capability to the Qatar Armed Forces that will help replace their legacy platforms.'GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to defense, security, and government markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX