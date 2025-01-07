Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an MOU with PT. APLIKASI GRAFENA INDUSTRI & CONSULTING (AGIC) based in Jakarta, Indonesia. ARGO and AGIC wish to pursue a joint venture to build, own and operate a commercial graphene R & D manufacturing facility for Agricultural and Industrial applications in Indonesia.

Established in collaboration with Advanced Materials & Nano Technology Research Centre - ITS, AGIC is the first graphene application developer in Indonesia. AGIC was created after successfully developing proprietary, low cost synthetic Bio Graphene and Graphene Nano Particle Composite material technologies. These are commercially scalable and are based on homogenous biomass waste precursors only. Proven by its 5 kg/batch - 1st Bio Graphene Micro Factory and its 300 litres per batch of Liquid Bio Graphenic NP composites methodology.

AGIC is ready for commercial production. AGIC continues R&D in field trials and some of AGIC's products are in the development stage. AGIC has patented and proprietary Graphene based Fertilizer, G- ONBF /PGR Series,( Graphene Organic Nano Bio Fertilizer w/ Plant Growth Regulator) technology. AGIC technologies may revolutionize agricultural field practices.

Industrial applications being considered are: graphene semiconductors, solar photovoltaic, silicon computer chip wafers, machine vision lenses, carbon nanomaterials, atmospheric water generators, saltwater desalination, thermal energy storage/generation, batteries, transistors, supercapacitors, DNA sequencing, water filters, antennas and bioMed (bio ink). As well as many kinds of composite materials, e.g. graphene concrete and asphalt.

Graphene is a two-dimensional material made of pure carbon atoms, arranged in a hexagonal lattice, known for its high electrical and thermal conductivity, transparency, flexibility, and strength. It's also the world's thinnest material, fifty thousand times thinner than a human hair.

Company director, Robert Intile, states, "We are excited to partner with AGIC, an innovative company, which has been able to create a low cost way of making very valuable graphene. Their patented and proprietary IP can convert waste biomass into high quality graphene which may revolutionize farming and industrial applications."

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in research and development of organic products, including reducing global carbon via agricultural biomass to Biochar soil products, amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company was founded in 2018.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to the Company creating a brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products; the Company and AGIC jointly building or operating a commercial graphene R&D manufacturing facility; that AGIC will be able to develop cost competitive advanced graphene composite product applications. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "potential", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.

Company have attempted to identify important factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

