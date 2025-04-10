Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to be upgraded to the OTCQB Venture Market on April 10, 2025. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol ARLSF.

"This uplisting to the OTCQB marks a significant milestone in Argo's growth strategy," said Robert Intile, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this move will enhance our visibility within the investment community, broaden access to our shares for U.S. and international investors, and improve liquidity for our shareholders."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as a premier platform for developing companies, providing a cost-effective and efficient gateway to U.S. capital markets. To qualify for OTCQB listing, companies must maintain current financial reporting, undergo annual verification, and meet stringent management certification standards, all of which Argo has successfully achieved.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

Argo Living Soils is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in agriculture and construction. Established in 2018, the company has entered multiple global research and development agreements to advance the creation of biochar, graphene, soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compound extracts, all customized for high-value crops. With a vision to build a reputable brand of environmentally friendly products, Argo is now expanding its focus to incorporate green concrete and graphene technologies into its soil and concrete innovations.

