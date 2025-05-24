Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the company's stock option plan, the board of directors has granted 1,800,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, which will vest immediately.

Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.65 per common share. The incentive stock options have a term of three years, expiring on May 23, 2028. The options are subject to a four month hold from the date of grant.

About Argo

Argo Living Soils Corp. is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in construction and agriculture. Argo is focusing on graphene infused concrete solutions and organic fertilizer product development. Argo aims to reduce global carbon emissions while delivering innovative, eco-friendly products.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Argo creating an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will have", "intend" "plans", "aims", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

