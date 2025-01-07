TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Tuesday said it currently expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be at the low end of its previous outlook of $191 million to $202 million.In the fourth quarter of the previous year, revenue was $202.4 million.On average, 8 analysts expect revenue of $196.46 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on February 5.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX