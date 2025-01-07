BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenImmuneering Corporation (IMRX) is up over 113% at $5.03. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI) is up over 93% at $3.87. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) is up over 55% at $1.51. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 51% at $3.90. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (MCVT) is up over 41% at $3.20. Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is up over 38% at $9.00. DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is up over 33% at $2.61. Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) is up over 30% at $39.15. Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) is up over 21% at $78.88. BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) is up over 11% at $2.00.In the RedAcelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is down over 28% at $2.50. Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is down over 25% at $1.25. N2OFF, Inc. (NITO) is down over 22% at $1.54. CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) is down over 17% at $2.83. Amesite Inc. (AMST) is down over 16% at $3.40. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is down over 15% at $3.59. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is down over 14% at $ 3.36. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 11% at $2.64. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) is down over 10% at $5.51. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is down over 8% at $11.72.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX