BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose slightly at the end of the year to reach exactly the European Central Bank's stability target, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, following a 1.9 percent increase in November.With this, the inflation rate is equal to the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.The increase in inflation was largely driven by services, which grew 4.6 percent from last year. Prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol grew 1.7 percent, while energy costs were 7.0 percent less expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a faster rate of 2.1 percent versus a 1.9 percent increase in November. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX