AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), with TNO, announced advanced vehicle integration to mitigate crashes in adverse weather. The company said the integration of tire intelligence technology into the automatic emergency braking system of a vehicle has demonstrated the potential to mitigate crashes, particularly in challenging road conditions. Integrating Goodyear SightLine, the company's suite of tire intelligence solutions, can help the AEB system function effectively across a wider range of driving environments.Chris Helsel, Chief Technology Officer at Goodyear, said: 'By providing critical inputs about tire and road conditions into AEB systems, we are helping OEMs and their customers take a leap forward in safety, well ahead of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's 2029 mandate for AEB systems in passenger vehicles. Beyond this mandate, AEB systems will play a critical role in automated driving, helping to provide a comprehensive safety solution at all times.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX