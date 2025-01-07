BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Inflation expectations among euro area consumers increased slightly in November, the latest Consumer Expectations Survey published by the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.Inflation expectations for the coming year rose only marginally to 2.6 percent in November from 2.5 percent in October. Meanwhile, expectations for three years ahead advanced to 2.4 percent, a similar level was last recorded in July 2024.The survey showed that income growth expectations over the next twelve months remained unchanged at 1.1 percent in November. On the other hand, expected nominal spending growth over the coming twelve months rose to 3.5 percent, the strongest since April 2024, from 3.3 percent in October.Consumers' economic growth expectations for the coming twelve months became more negative. The economy is forecast to shrink 1.3 percent compared to a 1.1 percent fall projected in October.Further, expectations for the unemployment rate for 12-months ahead increased to 10.6 percent from 10.4 percent in October.House prices are forecast to rise 2.9 percent over the next year compared to 2.8 percent estimated in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX