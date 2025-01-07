Model HQ by LLMWare.ai is Selected by Intel for Its Tech Showcase at CES 2025

LLMWare.ai announced that Model HQ, LLMWare's cutting-edge application for providing a comprehensive out-of-the-box solution to run, create and deploy AI workflows locally on AI PCs, has been selected by Intel for its CES Tech Showcase.

LLMWare.ai, a pioneer in deploying and fine-tuning Small Language Models (SLMs), announced that its first commercial product Model HQ, an out-of-the box solution to run, create and deploy AI workflows locally on AI PCs, has been selected by Intel for its CES Tech Showcase to debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025. Model HQ is a new streamlined software package that provides a fast and easy on-ramp to working with and deploying AI models and apps locally on AI PCs powered by Intel® Core Ultra processors while providing comprehensive enterprise-ready security, safety and compliance-tracking capabilities for enterprise adoption.

With powerful optimization techniques for the AI PC with Intel® Core Ultra processors, Model HQ is specifically designed to maximize model performance for AI PCs for AI-enabled apps with integrated UI/UX and low-code agent workflow for easy app creation. The Model HQ app comes ready to use, and provides the ability to launch custom workflows directly on user device.

The Starter version of Model HQ introduces a suite of no code, point-and-click solutions, including a built-in Chatbot, Document Search and Analysis, Text to SQL Query, and Speech-to-Text functionality. The Developer and Enterprise versions include LLMWare's specialized function calling SLIM models designed for agentic multi-step workflows for lightweight or "micro" app creation for easy workflow automation.

The entire suite of LLMWare solutions provides all the turn-key software infrastructure with built-in security needed by enterprise developers and GSI's to move quickly from POC to scale solutions. LLMWare has also curated 80 quantized small language models in its Model Depot in Hugging Face for use with the OpenVINO acceleration toolkit. Model Depot also includes 35 of LLMWare models including those with sophisticated function calling ability for developers to mix and match as they automate workflows for "micro apps" for endless vertical use cases, an example of which can be viewed in a recent Intel webinar for financial analyst research.

"LLMWare is delighted to announce the unveiling of our product Model HQ by Intel at its CES Tech Showcase. Model HQ offers a user-friendly platform to fully harness the advanced capabilities of AI PCs powered by Intel® Core Ultra processors. It enables extremely fast inference speeds for AI models, including those with up to 22 billion parameters-performance levels previously unattainable on edge devices with only 32 GB of RAM. In our latest research, Model HQ can run inferencing on these latest gen AI PCs with SLMs as large as 9 billion parameters up to 3 times faster than on a MacBook Pro M3 Max. We are proud that Model HQ empowers these cutting-edge devices to perform local AI model inferencing with unparalleled efficiency," said Darren Oberst, Co-Founder and CTO of LLMWare.

"We have partnered with LLMWare to help enable and scale this suite of developer AI productivity tools and ready models. The optimization work for Intel AI PCs using OpenVINO has shown industry leading performance that improves with each generation. Our Intel benchmark testing has shown a 1.61X gen over gen improvement on new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. We experienced explosive growth of AI PCs in 2024, a trend poised to accelerate in 2025, particularly within the enterprise sector. AI productivity tools will play a pivotal role in driving this continued expansion. We are excited to get LLMWare's new commercial release in front of our customers," said Carla Rodriguez, VP & GM of Intel Client Software Enabling.

LLMWare's Model HQ app can be viewed at Intel's Tech Showcase at CES in Las Vegas starting on January 7, 2025. The Starter version of Model HQ is now available for purchase at LLMWare's website while the Developer and Enterprise solutions can be purchased by contacting Sales at LLMWare.ai. For more details, read the Intel joint solution brief and the latest white paper on Intel® Core Ultra processors performance capability with Model HQ.

About llmware.ai

LLMWare is a pioneer in deploying and fine-tuning Small Language Models for use in highly-regulated or data sensitive industries. With 150+ models in Hugging Face, LLMWare is a leader in developing cutting-edge AI app creation and deployment solutions. For additional information, including product, blogs and latest research reports, please visit llmware.ai.

SOURCE: LLMWare.ai

View the original press release on accesswire.com