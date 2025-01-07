Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2025) - Bitcoin-backed LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leader in enterprise-grade Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure, announces the establishment of a new office in Lugano, Switzerland. This strategic expansion aims to foster partnerships within the Bitcoin Lightning Network ecosystem, advance corporate development initiatives, and enhance investor awareness across the European market.

Lugano has emerged as a significant hub for Bitcoin adoption and innovation. In March 2022, the city announced its plan to accept Bitcoin as de facto legal tender, facilitating the use of Bitcoin for various payments, including taxes and municipal services. This progressive stance has attracted numerous Bitcoin and fintech companies, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for digital finance.

The new office is situated within the Proof of Work Space ("PoW Space"), a premier co-working environment dedicated to Bitcoin and peer-to-peer innovation. Located in the heart of Lugano, PoW Space offers state-of-the-art facilities designed to inspire collaboration and elevate projects to new heights.

Switzerland continues to demonstrate its commitment to integrating Bitcoin into its financial framework. A recent proposal has been initiated to amend the Swiss Federal Constitution, requiring the Swiss National Bank to hold Bitcoin as part of its reserves. This initiative underscores the nation's progressive approach to cryptocurrency adoption and positions Switzerland as a potential pioneer in state-level Bitcoin integration.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company committed to expanding its Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand services. Our infrastructure enables instant, low-cost, global internet-powered payments at scale. LQWD provides scalable solutions for the open payments market, delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure to support the rapid growth of the Lightning Network. LQWD is debt free, holding ~141 Bitcoin and focused on expanding its holdings through an ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

For more details, please refer to LQWD's corporate presentation and stay updated on our Lightning Network node growth or connect to the Company's nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236264

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.