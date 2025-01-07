BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated for a third straight month in December to end the year 2024 at its highest level in eight months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year following a 2.8 percent increase in November. The inflation rate was the highest since April when it was 3.7 percent.Services costs rose 5.6 percent and prices in the food, beverages and tobacco group registered a 4.8 percent increase. Energy prices climbed 1.6 percent and prices in the non-food industrial goods without energy segment logged a 0.7 percent gain. Prices edged up 0.1 percent from November.The annual average inflation for 2024 was 3.0 percent versus 8.0 percent in 2023. The inflation rate was the lowest since 2021 when it was 2.6 percent.The statistical office is set to release detailed data on January 16.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX