BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Mofy AI (GMM) reported fiscal 2024 net income of $12.1 million, compared to $6.6 million, prior year, an increase by 89%. The company said the increase in net income was driven by higher revenues, improved operational efficiency, and effective cost control. Earnings per share was $6.37, an increase of 61.2% from $3.93.Revenue for fiscal 2024 was $41.4 million, an increase of 53.8% from $26.9 million in fiscal 2023. The company said its revenue growth was primarily driven by the prosperity of the movie and TV industries boomed in China in recent two years and sustained demand for high-quality virtual content, 3D digital assets, and AI-driven solutions across multiple sectors.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX