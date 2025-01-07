WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, APA Corp. (APA) announced its intention to conduct a private offering of Senior Notes, due 2035 and 2055.Initially, the Notes will be backed by guarantees from Apache, contingent upon the total principal amount of Senior Notes and debentures remaining above $1 billion.The anticipated settlement date for the tender and concurrent exchange offers is January 10, 2025.Proceeds from this offering will be allocated to repurchase outstanding senior debt held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Apache, with a maximum aggregate purchase price set at $869 million, inclusive of accrued interest, through cash tender offers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX