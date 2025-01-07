NeoVolta Appoints Michael Mendik as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta"), a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Mendik, PhD, MBA, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in international business management, strategy, and development, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving profitability and growth in the renewable energy sector.

Michael Mendik joins NeoVolta from GoodWe, where he served as Country Manager/General Manager for North America. His strategic leadership and ability to build top-performing teams have been instrumental in achieving significant market share and revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Mendik to the NeoVolta team," said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. "Michael's extensive experience in the renewable energy industry, combined with his strategic vision and operational expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and drive innovation in energy storage solutions."

In his new role as COO, Michael will oversee NeoVolta's operations, including sales, marketing, product management, and customer service. He will be responsible for driving operational efficiencies, enhancing customer experience, and leading the company's growth initiatives.

Michael holds a PhD in Natural Sciences and a master's degree in Physics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, as well as an MBA from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh. He is fluent in English, German, French, and Czech, and has been recognized for his contributions to the industry with 14 patents.

