OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025 which ended on November 30, 2024.

Key Highlights:

Irrigation revenue growth driven by international project volume in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Infrastructure operating margin expansion leads to improved operating income on lower revenues

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share increase by 14 percent and 15 percent, respectively, versus prior year quarter

" Our first quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business, as we were able to deliver revenue growth and expansion to net earnings, despite the ongoing cyclical challenges of the mature irrigation markets. While agricultural market conditions in North America and Brazil remain challenged as lower commodity prices negatively impact grower profitability, our international irrigation business drove revenue growth in the segment, supported by additional volumes from our large project in the MENA region," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Revenues in the quarter for our infrastructure business were slightly lower than the prior year due to the timing of projects, however our diligent focus on cost management and manufacturing efficiency helped expand margins and drive higher operating income."

Wood continued, " Subsequent to quarter end, we finalized a Road Zipper System contract valued at more than $20 million which we expect to fully deliver in our fiscal second quarter. In addition, I'm pleased to announce that we also closed our acquisition of a minority interest in Pessl Instruments GmbH, with an option to acquire the remainder of the company at a later date. This investment broadens and strengthens our partnership with Pessl, accelerating innovations in water management, increasing our global reach, and providing new solutions needed to conserve natural resources and expand our world's potential."

First Quarter Summary

Consolidated Financial Summary First Quarter (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY2025 FY2024 $ Change % Change Total revenues $166.3 $161.4 $4.9 3% Operating income $20.9 $21.1 ($0.2) (1%) Operating margin 12.6% 13.1% Net earnings $17.2 $15.0 $2.1 14% Diluted earnings per share $1.57 $1.36 $0.21 15%

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $166.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 3 percent, compared to revenues of $161.4 million in the prior year. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in international irrigation revenues, which was partially offset by decreases in North America irrigation and infrastructure revenues compared to the prior year.

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1 percent, compared to operating income of $21.1 million in the prior year. Operating margin was 12.6 percent of sales, compared to operating margin of 13.1 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Lower operating income and operating margin in the irrigation segment was partially offset by improved operating income and operating margin in the infrastructure segment.

Net earnings for the first quarter of 2025 were $17.2 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $15.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year. The current year first quarter results benefited from an increase in other income and a lower effective income tax rate compared to the prior year.

First Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation Segment First Quarter (dollars in millions) FY2025 FY2024 $ Change % Change Revenues: North America $77.7 $89.4 ($11.7) (13%) International $69.4 $50.8 $18.6 37% Total revenues $147.1 $140.2 $6.9 5% Operating income $24.7 $25.3 ($0.6) (2%) Operating margin 16.8% 18.1%

Irrigation segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $147.1 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 5 percent, compared to $140.2 million in the prior year. North America irrigation revenues of $77.7 million decreased $11.7 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior year. The decrease in revenues resulted primarily from lower unit sales volume, as well as a less favorable mix of shorter machines and slightly lower average selling prices compared to the prior year. A projected reduction in net farm income for calendar 2024 has led to lower demand for irrigation equipment in the near term.

International irrigation revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $69.4 million increased $18.6 million, or 37 percent, compared to the prior year. The increase resulted primarily from revenues related to the large project in the MENA region, along with higher sales in Europe and certain regions of Latin America compared to the prior year. This increase was partially offset by lower sales in Brazil. Revenues in the current year quarter were also impacted by the unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $2.1 million compared to the prior year.

Irrigation segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $24.7 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 2 percent, compared to the prior year. Operating margin was 16.8 percent of sales, compared to 18.1 percent of sales in the prior year. The decrease in operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from a higher proportion of international project revenues compared to the prior year, which were dilutive to overall margin.

Infrastructure Segment First Quarter (dollars in millions) FY2025 FY2024 $ Change % Change Total revenues $19.2 $21.2 ($2.0) (9%) Operating income $4.1 $3.6 $0.5 14% Operating margin 21.5% 17.1%

Infrastructure segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $19.2 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 9 percent, compared to $21.2 million in the prior year. The decrease resulted primarily from a difference in the timing of Road Zipper System lease revenues and lower sales of road safety products compared to the prior year.

Infrastructure segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $4.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year. Operating margin was 21.5 percent of sales, compared to 17.1 percent of sales in the prior year first quarter. Increased operating income and operating margin resulted primarily from improved manufacturing efficiency and lower operating expenses compared to the prior year.

The backlog of unfulfilled orders at November 30, 2024 was $168.2 million compared with $86.8 million at November 30, 2023. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $17.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively, for orders that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent 12 months. The backlog in both segments was higher compared to the prior year, with the increase in irrigation backlog resulting primarily from the addition of the large project in the MENA region.

Outlook

Mr. Wood concluded, " We expect softer market conditions in the North America and Brazil irrigation markets to continue in the near term, although there are indications we are nearing the trough of the cycle with some stabilization and improvement in commodity prices. In addition, new state-level financing programs recently announced in Brazil should provide additional clarity and support for investments in irrigation. We expect continued growth in developing international markets, highlighted by project activity in the MENA region."

" We expect to see growth in our infrastructure business in fiscal 2025 supported by the large Road Zipper System project we secured shortly after the end of our first quarter. The impact of additional U.S. federal infrastructure funding has been tempered by construction cost inflation, however it remains supportive of growth in Road Zipper System leasing and sales of road safety products."

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Operating revenues $ 166,281 $ 161,358 Cost of operating revenues 116,315 111,453 Gross profit 49,966 49,905 Operating expenses: Selling expense 10,211 9,817 General and administrative expense 15,008 14,662 Engineering and research expense 3,864 4,352 Total operating expenses 29,083 28,831 Operating income 20,883 21,074 Other income (expense): Interest expense (752 ) (877 ) Interest income 1,245 1,068 Other income (expense), net 658 (270 ) Total other income (expense) 1,151 (79 ) Earnings before income taxes 22,034 20,995 Income tax expense 4,870 5,976 Net earnings $ 17,164 $ 15,019 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.58 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.36 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,853 11,017 Diluted 10,903 11,059 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.36 $ 0.35

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 77,669 $ 89,377 International 69,418 50,791 Irrigation segment 147,087 140,168 Infrastructure segment 19,194 21,190 Total operating revenues $ 166,281 $ 161,358 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 24,736 $ 25,307 Infrastructure segment 4,124 3,619 Corporate (7,977 ) (7,852 ) Total operating income $ 20,883 $ 21,074

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 August 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,066 $ 159,381 $ 190,879 Marketable securities - 16,278 - Receivables, net 120,875 143,049 116,601 Inventories, net 158,255 164,144 154,453 Other current assets 28,948 18,450 31,279 Total current assets 502,144 501,302 493,212 Property, plant, and equipment, net 117,982 103,818 112,815 Intangibles, net 24,591 27,005 25,366 Goodwill 83,941 84,029 84,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,009 17,544 15,693 Deferred income tax assets 12,375 12,712 14,431 Other noncurrent assets 14,959 17,508 14,521 Total assets $ 771,001 $ 763,918 $ 760,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53,185 $ 52,242 $ 37,417 Current portion of long-term debt 229 227 228 Other current liabilities 76,435 89,502 88,171 Total current liabilities 129,849 141,971 125,816 Pension benefits liabilities 4,101 4,308 4,167 Long-term debt 114,948 115,120 114,994 Operating lease liabilities 14,824 17,746 15,541 Deferred income tax liabilities 646 695 678 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,174 17,218 18,143 Total liabilities 282,542 297,058 279,339 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 19,145 19,115 19,124 Capital in excess of stated value 104,995 98,628 104,369 Retained earnings 700,345 647,455 687,093 Less treasury stock - at cost (299,703) (277,238) (299,692) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (36,323) (21,100) (30,001) Total shareholders' equity 488,459 466,860 480,893 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 771,001 $ 763,918 $ 760,232

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 17,164 $ 15,019 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,412 5,307 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 62 71 Deferred income taxes 1,589 (1,666 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,977 1,603 Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (511 ) 79 Other, net (217 ) 73 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (6,442 ) 1,689 Inventories (5,968 ) (7,970 ) Other current assets 1,251 2,762 Accounts payable 16,656 7,087 Other current liabilities (9,978 ) (4,263 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 608 2,081 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,603 21,872 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (9,142 ) (6,941 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (12,992 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities - 2,325 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge 835 - Payments for settlement of net investment hedge (98 ) - Other investing activities, net (401 ) (593 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,806 ) (18,201 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (3,912 ) (3,861 ) Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,450 ) (1,575 ) Other financing activities, net 52 56 Net cash used in financing activities (5,310 ) (5,380 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,300 ) 335 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,187 (1,374 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 190,879 160,755 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 194,066 $ 159,381

