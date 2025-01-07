WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.The Labor Department said job openings rose to 8.098 million in November from an upwardly revised 7.839 million in October.Economists had expected job openings to dip to 7.700 million from the 7.744 million originally reported for the previous month.The report said job openings increased in the professional and business services, finance and insurance and private educational services sectors but decreased in the information sector.Meanwhile, the Labor Department said hires slipped to 5.269 million in November from 5.394 million in October, while total separations fell to 5.126 million in November from 5.306 million in October.Within separations, quits decreased to 3.065 million in November from 3.283 million in October, but layoffs and discharges crept up to 1.765 million in November from 1.748 million in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX