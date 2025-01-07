NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Joblessness in Cyprus declined at the end of the year 2024, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The number of unemployed persons who were registered at the district labor offices at the end of December totaled 12,382 persons versus 13,670 in the same month a year ago. In November, the figure was 11,087.The number of jobless was 10,506 persons on a seasonally adjusted basis, which was lower than the 11,675 persons recorded a year ago.The decline in the number of unemployed was mainly due to more jobs in the sectors of financial and insurance activities, construction, accommodation and food service activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as due to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labor market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX