Evolution AB: Joakim Andersson new CFO for Evolution

Evolution AB (publ) today announced that that CFO Jacob Kaplan has decided to step down as CFO. He will be replaced by Joakim Andersson from the 18th of February 2025.

Jacob Kaplan joined Evolution in 2016 and has been a member of Group Management since then. He will remain in an advisory role to the company during a period of time.

Joakim Andersson (1974) has experience of several CFO roles including listed companies Kinnevik AB (publ) och Cint Group AB (publ).

Martin Carlesund, CEO of Evolution said:

"I want to thank Jacob for his work and contribution to the development of Evolution into the group we are today. He has been an integral part of our management team and played a key role in our expansion and mission to improve the company each day. We wish him all the best in the future. At the same time, I am very much looking forward to working with Joakim. He has a strong background as an accomplished CFO and will strengthen our team and help the company take the next steps in its development."

For further information, please contact:

Carl Linton, Head of Investor Relations, ir@evolution.com

This information is such that Evolution AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above on 7th January 2025, at 15:00 CET.

