Atlas Copco AB: Indian manufacturer of compressed air treatment has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, January 7, 2025: Trident Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd. ("Trident"), a manufacturer of compressed air treatment and on-site gas generation based in India, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Trident was founded in 1988 and hosts both its headquarter and manufacturing plant in Coimbatore in India. The company specializes in compressed air treatment and on-site gas generation and offers a comprehensive product range consisting of compressed air dryers, filters, condensate drains, and on-site gas generators. ?Trident has 113 employees, who will join Atlas Copco Group as a part of the acquisition.

"With this acquisition we expand our presence on the Indian market. By adding the Trident brand to our product portfolio, we strengthen our offering within air treatment and on-site gas generation.", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The company's customers can primarily be found in general industries like railway, textile and food and beverage.

During the company's last fiscal year revenues amounted to approximately 1 BN INR (134 MSEK*).

The company becomes part of the Industrial Air Division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate April 2023 to March 2024

