Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
Tradegate
07.01.25
17:15 Uhr
15,175 Euro
+0,175
+1,17 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 14:05 Uhr
31 Leser
Atlas Copco AB: Indian manufacturer of compressed air treatment has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Finanznachrichten News

Nacka, Sweden, January 7, 2025: Trident Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd. ("Trident"), a manufacturer of compressed air treatment and on-site gas generation based in India, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Trident was founded in 1988 and hosts both its headquarter and manufacturing plant in Coimbatore in India. The company specializes in compressed air treatment and on-site gas generation and offers a comprehensive product range consisting of compressed air dryers, filters, condensate drains, and on-site gas generators. ?Trident has 113 employees, who will join Atlas Copco Group as a part of the acquisition.

"With this acquisition we expand our presence on the Indian market. By adding the Trident brand to our product portfolio, we strengthen our offering within air treatment and on-site gas generation.", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The company's customers can primarily be found in general industries like railway, textile and food and beverage.

During the company's last fiscal year revenues amounted to approximately 1 BN INR (134 MSEK*).

The company becomes part of the Industrial Air Division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate April 2023 to March 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2023, the Group had revenues of BSEK 173, and at year end about 53 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


