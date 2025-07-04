Atlas Copco AB: Spanish compressor manufacturer has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 4th, 2025: Arizaga Bastarrica y Compañia S.A. ("ABC Compressors"), a Spanish compressor manufacturer, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

ABC Compressors was founded in 1943 and is located in Eibar, Spain. The company also has an assembly unit in Suzhou, China and sales offices in India, USA and Mexico. In total 319 employees will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

The company produces reciprocating compressors for gas and air compression, used in several customer segments and applications.

In 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 84 MEUR (961 MSEK). The purchase price is not disclosed.

The company becomes part of the division Air and Gas Applications within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: