WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 10:42
13,710 Euro
+0,15 % +0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Atlas Copco AB: Specialty rental company in the US to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 31, 2025: National Tank & Equipment, LLC ("NTE"), an American specialty rental company will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The company is located in Houston, Texas, and has 310 full time employees.

NTE is a specialty rental provider of fluid transfer and storage solutions. NTE's rental services and capabilities include the design of engineered fluid-transfer solutions (pumps and accessories), fluid storage solutions (tanks, containers and ancillary equipment) and basic water filtration. Main customers are found within the energy, infrastructure construction, municipal, industrial, and mining sectors.

"I am very pleased to welcome NTE to the Group. With this acquisition we are entering into the specialty dewatering market in the USA, and we are further extending the portfolio of specialty rental solutions we can offer to our customers", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 218 MUSD (2,1 BSEK*).

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized during the third quarter 2025. The company becomes part of the Specialty Rental division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


