Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 09:02
17,760 Euro
+0,08 % +0,015
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Atlas Copco AB: German filter distributor located in Mainz has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, February 3, 2026: The business of Zind Verfahrenstechnik GmbH & Co. KG ("Zind"), a German filter distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Zind is located in Mainz, was founded in 1998 and has 11 employees. The company distributes filter cartridges and capsules for air, gas and process liquids, filter housings, and associated spare parts. Zind's customers are mainly industrial manufacturers in sectors such as pharmaceutical, water, electronics, food and beverage, as well as general industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Zind to the Group. This acquisition is fully in line with our ambition to further enhance our process filtration solutions and will strengthen our presence in Germany", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately
6.8 MEUR (78 MSEK*).

The business has become part of the Medical Gas Solutions division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


