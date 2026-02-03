Atlas Copco AB: German filter distributor located in Mainz has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, February 3, 2026: The business of Zind Verfahrenstechnik GmbH & Co. KG ("Zind"), a German filter distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Zind is located in Mainz, was founded in 1998 and has 11 employees. The company distributes filter cartridges and capsules for air, gas and process liquids, filter housings, and associated spare parts. Zind's customers are mainly industrial manufacturers in sectors such as pharmaceutical, water, electronics, food and beverage, as well as general industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Zind to the Group. This acquisition is fully in line with our ambition to further enhance our process filtration solutions and will strengthen our presence in Germany", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately

6.8 MEUR (78 MSEK*).

The business has become part of the Medical Gas Solutions division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: