Atlas Copco AB: Nomination Committee proposes Martin Lundstedt as new Board member of Atlas Copco AB

Nacka, February 20, 2026: Atlas Copco AB's Nomination Committee today announced its proposal for the Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026. The Committee proposes Martin Lundstedt to be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors of Atlas Copco AB.

Martin Lundstedt brings extensive industrial and international leadership experience. He is the President and CEO of Volvo Group and has held several senior executive roles within Scania. His background includes longstanding experience in leading global industrial operations, driving innovation and sustainability agendas, and managing strategic transformation in technology-intensive companies.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall consist of ten members. In addition to the proposed election of Martin Lundstedt, the Committee proposes the re-election of the Board members: Hans Stråberg, Jumana Al-Sibai, Johan Forssell, Heléne Mellquist, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Vagner Rego, Gordon Riske, Karin Rådström and Peter Wallenberg Jr.

Hans Stråberg is proposed to be re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026 consists of: Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board, Petra Hedengran, Investor AB, Joachim Spetz, Swedbank Robur Fonder, Helen Fasth Gillstedt, Handelsbanken Fonder AB and Filippa Gerstädt, Nordea Funds AB.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals, in addition to the above disclosed information, will be presented in connection with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: