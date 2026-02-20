Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Frankfurt
20.02.26 | 16:18
18,405 Euro
+0,90 % +0,165
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,23518,40017:38
18,28518,39017:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 08:45 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Copco AB: Nomination Committee proposes Martin Lundstedt as new Board member of Atlas Copco AB

Nacka, February 20, 2026: Atlas Copco AB's Nomination Committee today announced its proposal for the Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026. The Committee proposes Martin Lundstedt to be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors of Atlas Copco AB.

Martin Lundstedt brings extensive industrial and international leadership experience. He is the President and CEO of Volvo Group and has held several senior executive roles within Scania. His background includes longstanding experience in leading global industrial operations, driving innovation and sustainability agendas, and managing strategic transformation in technology-intensive companies.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall consist of ten members. In addition to the proposed election of Martin Lundstedt, the Committee proposes the re-election of the Board members: Hans Stråberg, Jumana Al-Sibai, Johan Forssell, Heléne Mellquist, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Vagner Rego, Gordon Riske, Karin Rådström and Peter Wallenberg Jr.

Hans Stråberg is proposed to be re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2026 consists of: Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board, Petra Hedengran, Investor AB, Joachim Spetz, Swedbank Robur Fonder, Helen Fasth Gillstedt, Handelsbanken Fonder AB and Filippa Gerstädt, Nordea Funds AB.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals, in addition to the above disclosed information, will be presented in connection with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.