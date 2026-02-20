Atlas Copco AB: US vacuum and leak testing company to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, February 20, 2026: LACO Technologies, Inc. ("LACO") a company designing and manufacturing vacuum solutions and leak testing systems, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

LACO is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, US, and manufactures comprehensive vacuum solutions, vacuum chambers and advanced leak detection equipment, designed for aerospace, research and development, and diverse industrial applications. The company has 110 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

"LACO was founded in 1975 as a family business and has exhibited strong growth by becoming a trusted partner through the quality of their products and dedication of its people", said Koen Lauwers, Business Area President Vacuum Technique. "This acquisition further enhances our expertise in leak detection while adding a US based manufacturer of turnkey leak detection and vacuum systems to our portfolio."

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2025 the company had revenues of approximately 25 MUSD (247 MSEK*).

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026. The company will become part of the Scientific Vacuum division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2025

