Atlas Copco AB: Portable compressor distributor in Louisiana has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, March 3, 2026: Cypress Equipment Rental, Inc. ("Cypress") a portable compressor distributor has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Cypress is located in Louisiana, US, and has 14 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition. The company serves a diversified customer base across industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, abrasive blasting, bridge and pipeline construction as well as offshore services.

"This acquisition strengthens our presence in the American portable compressor market, enhancing our reach in specialized oil and gas applications and reinforces our leadership in the region", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique. "The strategic location between New Orleans and Baton Rouge places Cypress at the heart of one of the most active industrial corridors in the US."

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2025 the company had revenues of approximately 17.6 MUSD (174 MSEK*).

The company has become part of the Portable Air division within the Power Technique Business Area.

