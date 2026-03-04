Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
Atlas Copco AB: Business Area President Industrial Technique Henrik Elmin to leave Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, March 4, 2026: Henrik Elmin, Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President for Industrial Technique, has decided to leave the Group. He will remain in his position until September 2.

Henrik Elmin has been a member of Atlas Copco Group's management team and held the position of Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President Industrial Technique since 2017. He joined Atlas Copco Group in 2007 and held several positions within Industrial Technique before taking on the role as Business Area President. Henrik Elmin is leaving to focus on board work and industrial advisory roles.

"On behalf of the entire Group I would like to thank Henrik for his contributions over the years, for being a valued member of Group Management and an appreciated leader", said Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group. "Under Henrik's leadership, the Industrial Technique business area has delivered strong growth and strengthened its position in the world of smart manufacturing and automation. I wish him continued success and all the best in his next chapter".

The recruitment of a successor to the role will be initiated immediately.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


