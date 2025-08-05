Atlas Copco AB: Swedish compressor and power equipment distributor has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, August 5, 2025: Itsab AB ("Itsab"), a Swedish compressor and power equipment distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.
Itsab was founded in 1985 and is located in northern Sweden. The company has its headquarters in Luleå and two additional branches in Gällivare and Kiruna.
The company sells and services equipment to supply compressed air, nitrogen, oxygen, vacuum, backup power, pumps, piping systems and rental solutions for customers in mining, construction and general industry.
As part of the acquisition 21 employees have joined Atlas Copco Group and the company has become part of the service divisions within the Compressor Technique and Power Technique Business Areas.
The purchase price is not disclosed.
For more information please contact:
Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com
Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com
About Atlas Copco Group:
Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com