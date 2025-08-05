Atlas Copco AB: Swedish compressor and power equipment distributor has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, August 5, 2025: Itsab AB ("Itsab"), a Swedish compressor and power equipment distributor, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Itsab was founded in 1985 and is located in northern Sweden. The company has its headquarters in Luleå and two additional branches in Gällivare and Kiruna.

The company sells and services equipment to supply compressed air, nitrogen, oxygen, vacuum, backup power, pumps, piping systems and rental solutions for customers in mining, construction and general industry.



As part of the acquisition 21 employees have joined Atlas Copco Group and the company has become part of the service divisions within the Compressor Technique and Power Technique Business Areas.

The purchase price is not disclosed.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: