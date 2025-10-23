Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 15:54
14,965 Euro
-0,86 % -0,130
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,02515,06516:05
15,02515,05016:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 12:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Copco AB: Third-quarter report 2025

Mixed demand, stable overall order intake and strong cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Third quarter

  • Orders received reached MSEK 40 517 (42 080), organically unchanged
  • Revenues decreased 3% to MSEK 41 621 (43 105), organic increase of 1%
  • Operating profit decreased 8% to MSEK 8 546 (9 337), corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (21.7)
    • Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 8 862 (9 441),
      corresponding to a margin of 21.3% (21.9)
  • Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 8 456 (9 184)
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.37 (1.47)
  • Operating cash flow at MSEK 7 330 (7 545)
  • Return on capital employed was 25% (28)

Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on October 23, 2025.

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.