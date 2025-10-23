Atlas Copco AB: Third-quarter report 2025

Mixed demand, stable overall order intake and strong cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Third quarter

Orders received reached MSEK 40 517 (42 080), organically unchanged

Revenues decreased 3% to MSEK 41 621 (43 105), organic increase of 1%

Operating profit decreased 8% to MSEK 8 546 (9 337), corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (21.7) Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 8 862 (9 441),

corresponding to a margin of 21.3% (21.9)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 8 456 (9 184)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.37 (1.47)

Operating cash flow at MSEK 7 330 (7 545)

Return on capital employed was 25% (28)

Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.



For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on October 23, 2025.

About Atlas Copco Group: