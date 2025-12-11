Anzeige
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 09:07
15,235 Euro
-1,36 % -0,210
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
15,37015,39010:03
11.12.2025
Atlas Copco AB: Atlas Copco AB has entered into a new credit rating agreement

Nacka, Sweden, December 11, 2025: Atlas Copco AB has entered into a new ratings agreement with Moody's Investor Services. Atlas Copco AB and its capital market issuance will continue to be rated by two rating agencies, Moody's Investor Services and Fitch.

Moody's Investor Services has started providing rating services to Atlas Copco AB and will assign ratings to all existing and new issuance in the international debt capital markets. Atlas Copco AB and its capital market issuance are currently rated by two rating agencies, and while Fitch continues as a ratings provider Moody's Investor Services has replaced Standard & Poor's as the second rating agency.

Atlas Copco AB currently has long-term issuer default ratings from Fitch of A+, stable outlook and in its initial rating Moody's Investor Services has provided a long-term issuer default rating for Atlas Copco AB of A1, stable outlook.

The purpose of credit ratings is to assess creditworthiness and financial stability of a company, indicating the ability to repay loans at the time of maturity.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


