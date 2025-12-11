Atlas Copco AB: Atlas Copco AB has entered into a new credit rating agreement

Nacka, Sweden, December 11, 2025: Atlas Copco AB has entered into a new ratings agreement with Moody's Investor Services. Atlas Copco AB and its capital market issuance will continue to be rated by two rating agencies, Moody's Investor Services and Fitch.

Moody's Investor Services has started providing rating services to Atlas Copco AB and will assign ratings to all existing and new issuance in the international debt capital markets. Atlas Copco AB and its capital market issuance are currently rated by two rating agencies, and while Fitch continues as a ratings provider Moody's Investor Services has replaced Standard & Poor's as the second rating agency.

Atlas Copco AB currently has long-term issuer default ratings from Fitch of A+, stable outlook and in its initial rating Moody's Investor Services has provided a long-term issuer default rating for Atlas Copco AB of A1, stable outlook.

The purpose of credit ratings is to assess creditworthiness and financial stability of a company, indicating the ability to repay loans at the time of maturity.

