Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 10:31
15,535 Euro
+1,57 % +0,240
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,54515,56010:38
15,54015,56010:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2025 08:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Copco AB: Compressor distributor in Recife Brazil to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, December 8, 2025: Centro do Ar Comprimido do Recife Ltda ("Centroar"), a compressor distributor in Brazil will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Centroar is located in Recife, Pernambuco and provides sales and services of compressor and power equipment. The company has customers within general industry, mining, paper, construction and infrastructure.

The company has 28 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as a part of the acquisition.

"With this acquisition we enhance our market presence and strengthen our direct relations with end customers in the Northeast region of Brazil", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

Centroar will become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area and the acquisition is expected to be finalized during the first quarter of 2026.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.