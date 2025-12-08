Atlas Copco AB: Compressor distributor in Recife Brazil to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, December 8, 2025: Centro do Ar Comprimido do Recife Ltda ("Centroar"), a compressor distributor in Brazil will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Centroar is located in Recife, Pernambuco and provides sales and services of compressor and power equipment. The company has customers within general industry, mining, paper, construction and infrastructure.

The company has 28 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as a part of the acquisition.

"With this acquisition we enhance our market presence and strengthen our direct relations with end customers in the Northeast region of Brazil", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

Centroar will become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area and the acquisition is expected to be finalized during the first quarter of 2026.

