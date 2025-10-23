

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY), a provider of sustainable productivity solutions, on Thursday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter, as revenues slipped compared with last year.



The company posted a profit before tax of SEK 8.456 billion, down from SEK 9.184 billion in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit fell to SEK 8.546 billion from SEK 9.337 billion a year earlier.



Net income came in at SEK 6.677 billion, or SEK 1.37 per share, compared with SEK 7.170 billion, or SEK 1.47 per share, in the prior-year period.



Revenues declined 3% to SEK 41.621 billion from SEK 43.105 billion in the previous year.



Orders received in the quarter dropped 4% year-on-year to SEK 40.517 billion.



The company said it expects customer activity to remain at the current level in the near term.



