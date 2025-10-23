Atlas Copco AB: Mixed demand, stable overall order intake and strong cash flow

Nacka, Sweden, October 23, 2025: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the quarterly report for Q3 that was released today.

"The overall order volumes remained relatively stable compared to last year as well as compared to the previous quarter. It is encouraging to see that the overall demand for service continued to develop favourably", said Vagner Rego. "The Group's order intake increased in the Americas and Europe, was basically unchanged in Asia, but decreased in Africa/Middle East."



The order intake in the third quarter amounted to MSEK 40 517 (42 080), organically unchanged. Revenues decreased 3% to MSEK 41 621 (43 105), an organic increase of 1%. Operating profit was MSEK 8 546 (9 337), corresponding to a margin of 20.5% (21.7). Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, reached MSEK 8 862 (9 441), corresponding to a margin of 21.3% (21.9). Operating cash flow reached MSEK 7 330 (7 545). Return on capital employed was 25% (28).

"Regardless of the circumstances we as a Group need to continue to leverage our strengths. Our decentralized business model, characterized by speed and accountability, empowers all employees to stay focused on the customers."



In the near-term Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

