Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Atlas Copco AB: Italian pump manufacturer to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, August 1, 2025: CRI-MAN S.p.A., ("CRI-MAN"), an Italian pump manufacturer, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

CRI-MAN was founded in 2000 and is located in Correggio, Italy. As part of the acquisition 85 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

The company manufactures and sells chopper pumps, separators, and mixers for anaerobic flow, processing slurry in biogas and domestic and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Main customers can be found within the biogas and wastewater industries.

"We are very pleased to welcome CRI-MAN to Atlas Copco Group. With this acquisition we are further adding complementary technology to our existing industrial pump portfolio which will benefit our current customers and provide additional opportunities for growth", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2024 the company had revenues of approximately MEUR 30 (342 MSEK*).

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the fourth quarter 2025. The company will become part of the Industrial Flow division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


