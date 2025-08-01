Atlas Copco AB: Italian pump manufacturer to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, August 1, 2025: CRI-MAN S.p.A., ("CRI-MAN"), an Italian pump manufacturer, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

CRI-MAN was founded in 2000 and is located in Correggio, Italy. As part of the acquisition 85 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

The company manufactures and sells chopper pumps, separators, and mixers for anaerobic flow, processing slurry in biogas and domestic and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Main customers can be found within the biogas and wastewater industries.



"We are very pleased to welcome CRI-MAN to Atlas Copco Group. With this acquisition we are further adding complementary technology to our existing industrial pump portfolio which will benefit our current customers and provide additional opportunities for growth", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2024 the company had revenues of approximately MEUR 30 (342 MSEK*).

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the fourth quarter 2025. The company will become part of the Industrial Flow division within the Power Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

