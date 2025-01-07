Atlas Copco AB: Canadian distributor specializing in compressed air treatment has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, January 7, 2025:V.O.L. Industries, a Canadian provider of compressed air dryers and filters for the general industry, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

V.O.L. industries was founded in 1988, and has two employees who joins Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition. The company offers compressed air dryers and filters for the general industry.

"This acquisition will strengthen our presence as well as our customer support within the compressed air treatment offering in North America", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

During 2023 revenues amounted to approximately 4.5 MCAD (35 MSEK*).

The company has become part of the division Air and Gas Applications within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate during 2023

