Mittwoch, 09.04.2025
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
09.04.2025 08:30 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in Indiana, USA has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, April 9, 2025: The compressed air business of the distributor Powered Compressors and Supplies ("PCS"), has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The compressed air business of PCS located in Terre Haute, Indiana, offers sales and service of compressors to a broad variety of industries. As part of the acquisition 12 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

"We are pleased to add this business to the Group in order to further strengthen our presence and even better serve our customers in Illinois and Indiana", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The acquired business becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


