Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in Indiana, USA has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, April 9, 2025: The compressed air business of the distributor Powered Compressors and Supplies ("PCS"), has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The compressed air business of PCS located in Terre Haute, Indiana, offers sales and service of compressors to a broad variety of industries. As part of the acquisition 12 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

"We are pleased to add this business to the Group in order to further strengthen our presence and even better serve our customers in Illinois and Indiana", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The acquired business becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

