Atlas Copco AB: Swedish compressor and power equipment distributor to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, June 4, 2025: Itsab AB ("Itsab"), a Swedish compressor and power equipment distributor, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Itsab was founded in 1985 and is located in northern Sweden. The company has its headquarters in Luleå and two additional branches in Gällivare and Kiruna.

The company sells and services equipment to supply compressed air, nitrogen, oxygen, vacuum, backup power, pumps, piping systems and rental solutions for customers in mining, construction and general industry.

"We are excited to welcome Itsab to the Group. The company is well known in the region and their knowledge and presence will enhance our expertise and ability to support our customers", said Andrew Walker, Business Area President Power Technique.

Itsab has 21 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition. The business becomes part of the service divisions within the Compressor Technique and Power Technique Business Areas.



The purchase price is not disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

