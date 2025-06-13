Anzeige
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air business in Dallas and Oklahoma City has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, June 13, 2025: The compressed air business of Air Mac Inc. ("Air Mac") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

The compressed air business of Air Mac, located in Dallas, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, offers sales and service of compressors and blowers to commercial, industrial and municipal customers

40 employees will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition

"With this addition to our business we can further strengthen our market presence in the region to the benefit of our customers," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

During 2024 the revenues amounted to approximately 17 MUSD (184 MSEK*).

The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate during 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
