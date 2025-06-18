Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Korean based compressor manufacturer has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, June 18, 2025: Kyungwon Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. ("Kyungwon") a manufacturer of oil-injected and oil-free screw air compressors as well as oil-free scroll air compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Kyungwon is located and has its manufacturing plant in Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea and was founded in 1968. As part of the acquisition 126 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

The company's product portfolio includes compressed air and air treatment solutions. Kyungwon provides solutions to a broad range of industries such as food and beverage, automotive and semiconductor.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 60 BKRW (465 MSEK*). The company becomes part of the Industrial Air Division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


