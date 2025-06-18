Atlas Copco AB: Korean based compressor manufacturer has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, June 18, 2025: Kyungwon Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. ("Kyungwon") a manufacturer of oil-injected and oil-free screw air compressors as well as oil-free scroll air compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Kyungwon is located and has its manufacturing plant in Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea and was founded in 1968. As part of the acquisition 126 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

The company's product portfolio includes compressed air and air treatment solutions. Kyungwon provides solutions to a broad range of industries such as food and beverage, automotive and semiconductor.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 60 BKRW (465 MSEK*). The company becomes part of the Industrial Air Division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

