NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Signs Agreement With Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows to Launch Virtual Astronaut Training Experience

The new Starborn Academy experience is launching in January 2025 for Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalow's patrons.

Santa Monica's Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows announced a new educational & entertainment collaboration implementing Uplift Aerospace's Starborn Academy virtual reality (VR) program for its patrons.

Starborn Academy

Youth patron at Fairmont Miramar participating in the Starborn Academy virtual astronaut training experience. PC: Fairmont Miramar - Meg Bougeois

Guests and locals alike can experience Starborn Academy's immersive virtual reality experiences that combine education and entertainment to discover the excitement of space exploration. Hotel patrons will have the opportunity to step into the boots of an astronaut as they launch into space to explore Earth's wonders, navigate zero gravity, build rockets, and more via rental through Fairmont Miramar's website. Uplift Aerospace will award participants that complete the program with a virtual astronaut training certificate.

--

About Uplift Aerospace:

Uplift Aerospace (Symbol:NRPI) is an education and entertainment software solutions company focused on student workforce development. Moreover, the Company provides commercial and educational space mission solutions, including astronaut training (both in-person and VR), mission design, and access to suborbital and orbital flights. By integrating astronaut training simulations and real-world space mission designs into K-12 curriculums, Uplift's software provides hands-on, engaging learning tools that build interest and proficiency in science and technology.

About Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows:

Situated on?five expansive acres?on the bluff north of the Santa Monica pier overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows sits on what?was originally the private estate of the founder of Santa Monica, dating back to 1875. The historic hotel property is one of America's most celebrated and iconic hotel destinations due to its sprawling gardens, luxurious poolside accommodations, spectacular ocean views, and the fresh sea air. As the only beachside hotel with bungalows, the Fairmont Miramar continues to provide guests, celebrities, politicians, and notable figures a relaxing and luxurious environment in its suite of outlets including the?Lobby Lounge & Library, as well as FIG Restaurant,?and Soko.

Media Contacts

Uplift Aerospace: press@upliftaerospace.com

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: Jordan Robinson/Bailey Athan - fairmontmir@moderncurrencypr.com

For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information

Emily Higgins

press@upliftaerospace.com

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com