Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
07.01.25
17:24 Uhr
196,10 Euro
+2,80
+1,45 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
196,10196,9018:28
196,10197,6018:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 17:58 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Dassault Aviation (consolidated figures)

Deliveries, order intakes and backlog
in number of new aircraft as of December 31, 2024
(unaudited figures)

AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2024

21 Rafale (14 France, 7 Export) were delivered, while 20 had been guided, versus 13 Rafale (11 France, 2 Export) delivered in 2023.

31 Falconwere delivered, while 35 had been guided, versus 26 Falcon delivered in 2023.

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2024

30 Export Rafale were ordered versus 60 Rafale (42 France, 18 Export) in 2023.

26 Falconwere ordered versus 23 Falcon in 2023.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31, 2024, the backlog includes:

  • 220 Rafale (164 Export, 56 France) versus 211 Rafale as of December 31, 2023,
  • 79 Falcon versus 84 Falcon as of December 31, 2023.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation will publish its full annual results on March 5, 2025, including the revenue amount in euros (as well as the amounts in euros for order intakes and backlog).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort +33

Investor Relations
Louis Proisy +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Dassault Aviation Financial Release January 7 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db5071f0-f2c0-435a-a2d3-c04cc7b2bcdd)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.