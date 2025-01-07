Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces the completion of a bond financing agreement of an amount up to €1 million and the subscription of 100.000 euros to support the commercialization of its two new products featuring DSG® technology: Threaded PediGuard for anterior approach and PsiFGuard for sacroiliac joint fusion.

Threaded PediGuard for anterior approach surgery

As announced on September 3, 2024, SpineGuard obtained the CE-MDR certification for its class IIa and Ir devices, enabling the launch of Threaded PediGuard, specifically designed for anterior spine surgery in Europe. New fusionless correction techniques have opened up a high-potential market segment experiencing rapid growth. These techniques allow earlier intervention for children suffering from scoliosis, offering a far less incapacitating surgical treatment while accommodating their growth.

PsiFGuard for sacroiliac fusion co-developed with Omnia Medical

On September 30, 2024, SpineGuard announced the 510k clearance by the FDA of its new PsiFGuard cannulated probe designed to secure sacroiliac implant placement. Since then, many cases have been performed with the device by various physicians and their feedback has been extremely positive. It confirms that PsiFGuard greatly facilitates the placement of Omnia's implant into the optimal position for success within the sacroiliac joint. As announced on January 6, 2025, SpineGuard and Omnia signed a new agreement to among other things bolster the launch of PsiFGuard in the United States, scheduled for the end of January 2025 at the NANS (North American Neuromodulation Society) congress in Orlando, an event which brings together thousands of practitioners every year in a spirit of collaboration and innovation.

Amortized bond financing of an amount of up to €1 million

To support the market launch of Threaded PediGuard and PsiFGuard, SpineGuard has secured a bond financing with the Luxembourg-based fund, Hexagon Capital Fund, for a maximum amount of €1,000,000, with a received subscription of €100,000.

Each bond, with a par value of €1,000, will mature at the end of a 24-month period from the issue date and will be amortized on a quarterly basis.

The bonds will carry an annual interest of 12%, payable quarterly.

SpineGuard will repay the principal and interest in cash but may retain the option to redeem the bonds in shares at its sole discretion, based on the delegation of authority granted by the sixteenth (16th) resolution of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 26, 2024.

Anne-Charlotte Millard, CFO of SpineGuard, states: "As highlighted in our previous announcements, we are giving priority to alternative financing options over equity lines funding. This bond instrument from Hexagon Capital Fund is a new step aimed at strengthening the Company's financial structure in support of our business plan."

The equity financing line set up with Nice Green in mid-2023, which was suspended in December of the same year, has never been drawn and has now been terminated.

SpineGuard is continuing to explore various financing solutions, including potential strategic partnerships. To date, the Board of Directors has adopted the going-concern principle based on the Company's consolidated cash position, cash equivalents, forecast inflows, ongoing commercial growth and the measures implemented by the management to secure the Company's financing.

About Hexagon Capital Fund

Hexagon Capital Fund is a Luxembourg-based investment fund launched in 2021 that finances European SMEs in bonds, equities and convertible bonds.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 100,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG® and 34 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG® technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

