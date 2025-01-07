BH Macro Limited - Update on Class Closure Resolutions

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Update on Class Closure Resolutions

7 January 2025

The Company confirms that, should the final month-end Net Asset Values for 31 December 2024 for each class of the Company's shares, which are expected to be announced on 27 January 2025, be the same as the estimated Net Asset Values for such shares as at 31 December 2024 announced yesterday, Class Closure Resolutions ("CCRs") would be triggered in respect of both the Company's Sterling and US dollar share classes following the announcement of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2024.



Should CCRs be triggered in respect of either or both classes of the Company's shares, a further announcement will be made in due course.

