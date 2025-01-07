WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the recent weeks, human metapneumovirus or HPMV cases have been spiking across China and several other countries, sparking rumors about a potential pandemic.HMPV, similar to a cold, infects human cells to multiply itself and spreads through the body, causing symptoms, such as cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, and shortness of breath. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing, as well as close human contact.The virus poses a serious threat to young kids under five, adults aged over 65, and individuals with weakened immune system. While there is no vaccine or specific cure for HPMV, drinking fluids, taking rest and using over-the-counter drugs might improve the condition.A World Health Organization spokesperson told to ABC News that the data from China indicated 'a recent rise in acute respiratory infections', emphasizing that 'the overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China this year are lower than last year.'In the U.S., cases of HMPV have been rising since November 2024. As of December 28, 2024, 1.94 percent of weekly tests for respiratory infections came out positive for HMPV, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.'This is that winter respiratory virus season, indeed,' Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, explained to ABC News. 'So, all of these respiratory viruses -- influenza, COVID, RSV, human metapneumovirus -- they all increase this time of the year, in part because we get so close to each other.''We spend time indoors and, of course, all of this holiday traveling, family get-together, and parties have been opportunities for us to get close together and for the virus to be transmitted,' he added.HMPV cases have been also reported in India. As of January 7, two cases were reported in Bengaluru, and one each in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Salem, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.'Health experts have clarified that the HMPV is not a new virus; it was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years,' Indian Health Minister J. P. Nadda reassured the public. 'The health systems and surveillance networks of the country are vigilant and there is no reason to worry.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX